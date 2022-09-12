Minister takes notice of reportedly charging extra fees by universities in Sindh

Sindh Universities Minister Ismail Raho on Monday took notice of extra fees reportedly being charged in universities of Sindh and issued orders to provincial Secretary Universities and Board Muhammad Mureed Rahman to monitor private and public universities and prepare a summary in this regard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Universities Minister Ismail Raho on Monday took notice of extra fees reportedly being charged in universities of Sindh and issued orders to provincial Secretary Universities and board Muhammad Mureed Rahman to monitor private and public universities and prepare a summary in this regard.

Muhammad Ismail Raho said this while inaugurating the new office of the Department of Universities and Boards, said a statement.

The Minister said that no university will be allowed to charge extra fees from the students and strict legal action will be taken against the universities that charge extra fees.

He said that the purpose of setting up the new office of Department of Universities and Boards is to provide a good and healthy working environment to all the staff including the Secretary Universities.

Ismail Raho said that after the rains in Sindh, the teaching process was affected due to the flood situation, and the universities were also closed due to rain.

The minister said that he will consult with the Federal Steering Committee on this matter, if the date of the examinations has to be changed, then he will cooperate with the students, and will make arrangements with the federal and provincial governments regarding the examinations.

Ismail Raho said that he will decide on medical examinations after the flood situation returns to normal. He said that crops in Sindh have been destroyed, livestock has also suffered a lot, properties including universities, schools, hospitals and roads have been damaged.

On this occasion, Secretary Universities and Board Muhammad Mureed Rahman, Additional Secretary Asadullah Abro and other notables were also present.