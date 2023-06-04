UrduPoint.com

Minister Takes Notice Of Shortage Of X-ray Films In Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Minister takes notice of shortage of X-ray films in hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Sunday made surprise visits to Holy Family, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, DHQ and Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, and reviewed the treatment facilities and performance of doctors and paramedical staff.

The minister took notice of the shortage of X-ray films in the city hospitals and called an emergency meeting of the health department on Monday to review the situation and solve the problem.

On the occasion Dr Jamal Nasir warned that no negligence would be tolerated in providing the treatment facilities and strict action would be taken against those found careless in their duty.

He said that the doctor's and paramedical staff's protection would be ensured at any cost and patients and their families would not be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

The minister said that obligatory laws would be made for the protection of doctors and paramedical staff and will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that if the patient or the family members have a complaint about the negligence of a doctor or paramedical staff, bring it to the notice of the concerned MS or health department officials as there was a formal system for redressal of complaints.

He also interacted with patients and inquired about the facilities being provided to them at the hospitals.

Related Topics

Shortage Benazir Bhutto Film And Movies Punjab Doctor Rawalpindi Nasir Sunday Family (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

4 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.