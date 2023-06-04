Minister takes notice of shortage of X-ray films in hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Sunday made surprise visits to Holy Family, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, DHQ and Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, and reviewed the treatment facilities and performance of doctors and paramedical staff.

The minister took notice of the shortage of X-ray films in the city hospitals and called an emergency meeting of the health department on Monday to review the situation and solve the problem.

On the occasion Dr Jamal Nasir warned that no negligence would be tolerated in providing the treatment facilities and strict action would be taken against those found careless in their duty.

He said that the doctor's and paramedical staff's protection would be ensured at any cost and patients and their families would not be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

The minister said that obligatory laws would be made for the protection of doctors and paramedical staff and will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that if the patient or the family members have a complaint about the negligence of a doctor or paramedical staff, bring it to the notice of the concerned MS or health department officials as there was a formal system for redressal of complaints.

He also interacted with patients and inquired about the facilities being provided to them at the hospitals.