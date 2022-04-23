Minister takes notice of stabing-during-snatching incident in Naseem Nagar

UrduPoint.com

Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Gianchand Esrani while taking notice of stabing-during-snatching incident at Naseem Nagar area of Hyderabad, has directed the IGP Sindh to arrest the culprits

He also enquired after health of the severely injured person identified as Dia Ram at a local hospital in the metropolis, who was shifted to Karachi after the incident took place between Friday and Saturday night.

While vehemently condemning the incident, the minister said that the Hindu community was being targeted.

He said that Dia Ram would be provided the best medical treatment by the Sindh government.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dia Ram was severely injured with a knife in his abdomen while snatching within the jurisdiction of Naseem Nagar Police Station of Hyderabad, which had failed to control the crime in the area.

