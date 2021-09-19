UrduPoint.com

Minister Takes Notice Of Streetlight Poles Theft

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 08:10 PM

Minister takes notice of streetlight poles theft

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah have taken strict notice of media reports on alleged theft of about 35 streetlight poles installed on Thatta-Sujawal road.

According to a communique issued here on Sunday, the minister have issued directives to the Secretary Works and Services to remove relevant ExcnXCN, etc.

He also directed to form three members high-level enquiry committee.

Following the orders, the Superintendent Engineer Provincial Highways have formed a committee comprising of Director Highways, Technical Officer and XEN Coastal Highways.

The Minister directed to immediately register an FIR of the incident.

