Minister Takes Notice Of Sudden Increase In Eatables

Sun 26th April 2020 | 06:00 PM

Minister takes notice of sudden increase in eatables

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik here on Sunday took notice of sudden increase in prices of eatables and ordered crackdown against the profiteers.

The prices of eatables especially fruits and vegetables increased on advent of holy month, Ramazan . The provincial minister chaired a meeting in that regard, which was also attended by officials of district administration.

He directed them to put hoarders and profiteers behind the bar.

He ordered price control magistrates to bring eatable prices at recommended rates within 72 hours otherwise stringent action would be initiated.

The masses are facing many problems due to lockdown and the recent increase in prices will aggravate their problems further.

The incumbent government brought Ordinance to hold hoarders and profiteers accountable on permanent basis.

The Ordinance is meant to provide relief to masses by keeping prices of different commodities at normal level. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak stated that price control magistrates would visit markets on daily basis and take strict action against the profiteers.

He stated that he would check location of price control magistrates through googlen. He also directed shopkeepers to place price lists at visible sites.

