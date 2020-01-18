Minister takes notice of suicide attempt by Muridke TMA employee

Punjab Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine Saturday took notice of an incident of a suicide attempt by a Christian employee of Town Municipal Administration (TMA) in tehsil Muridke of district Sheikhupura

According to a handout issued here, the minister asked the THQ hospital Muridke administration where Shan Masih was brought after the incident, to shift him to a Lahore hospital after providing him better medical treatment.

The minister also directed the Muridke assistant commissioner to take action against the Town Municipal Administration (TMA) officials after an inquiry and send him the report within a week.

The minister assured the Christian community that stern action would be taken against those responsible for the incident and rights of minorities would be protected at any cost.

According to initial report, Shan Masih tried to set himself on fire after he was terminated from TMA Muridke service.

He was admitted to THQ hospital Muridke in critical condition, but now he was out of danger, hospital sources said.

The Christian community, while protesting in front of the TMA office Muridke, had appealed to Minister Ijaz Alam to take notice of the incident.