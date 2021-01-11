UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Takes Notice On Garbage Dumping, Littering In Industrial Zones

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:21 PM

Minister takes notice on garbage dumping, littering in industrial zones

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, while taking notice of complaints of industrial waste and garbage dumps in industrial zones, has directed the MD site to coordinate with Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to resolve this issue on a priority basis so that the industrialists do not face any difficulty in the delivery of their goods

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, while taking notice of complaints of industrial waste and garbage dumps in industrial zones, has directed the MD site to coordinate with Sindh Solid Waste Management board to resolve this issue on a priority basis so that the industrialists do not face any difficulty in the delivery of their goods.

He said that effective measures should be taken for disposal of industrial waste and garbage from industrial zones so that no piles of garbage could accumulate in these areas, said a statement on Monday.

Dharejo said that providing facilities to the industrialists was one of the priorities of the Sindh government as industrial development was not possible unless the industrialists had peace of mind.

He said that steps were also being taken to eliminate encroachments in the industrial zones and he was in touch with the office bearers of the Association of Industrial Zones of the province in this regard and effective steps would be taken soon after consultation.

Dharejo said the government was working to establish new industrial zones in Sindh province to create new jobs.

Related Topics

Sindh SITE Commerce From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates expands its operations in the Americas

26 minutes ago

WAM Feature: ‘62 years into fishing, I want to e ..

26 minutes ago

Security of KMC's head office tightened

2 minutes ago

Governor for BPSC more efficient, transparent

2 minutes ago

Barrister Saif asks opposition for constructive ro ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.