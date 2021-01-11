Minister takes notice on garbage dumping, littering in industrial zones

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, while taking notice of complaints of industrial waste and garbage dumps in industrial zones, has directed the MD site to coordinate with Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to resolve this issue on a priority basis so that the industrialists do not face any difficulty in the delivery of their goods

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, while taking notice of complaints of industrial waste and garbage dumps in industrial zones, has directed the MD site to coordinate with Sindh Solid Waste Management board to resolve this issue on a priority basis so that the industrialists do not face any difficulty in the delivery of their goods.

He said that effective measures should be taken for disposal of industrial waste and garbage from industrial zones so that no piles of garbage could accumulate in these areas, said a statement on Monday.

Dharejo said that providing facilities to the industrialists was one of the priorities of the Sindh government as industrial development was not possible unless the industrialists had peace of mind.

He said that steps were also being taken to eliminate encroachments in the industrial zones and he was in touch with the office bearers of the Association of Industrial Zones of the province in this regard and effective steps would be taken soon after consultation.

Dharejo said the government was working to establish new industrial zones in Sindh province to create new jobs.