Minister Takes Notices Of Absence Of Medicine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 11:21 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik took notice of the absence of essential medicines at the rural health centre of Ayyaz Abad Maral during his visit on Monday.

He directed the CEO Health to immediately arrange medicines for meeting the needs of patients. He also announced Rs. 3.

5 million grant for the provision of drugs and health facilities at the centre.

The minister said on the occasion that the provision of basic health facilities at masses' doorstep was their earnest priority, adding there would be zero tolerance for lack of discipline at all rural health units.

MPAs including Tariq Abdullah, Saleem Labur, Deputy Secretary Technical and other health officers also accompanied him on the visit.

