UrduPoint.com

Minister Talha Assures Maximum Facilities For Hajj 2023 Despite Difficulties

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Minister Talha assures maximum facilities for Hajj 2023 despite difficulties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mehmood has said that despite facing difficulties, there are ongoing efforts to provide pilgrims with the best possible facilities during the Hajj of 2023.

Expressing concerns about significant issues in the Hajj arrangements due to the substantial amount of time that has already been lost.

However, he expressed optimism that these problems can be resolved through close cooperation with the Saudi authorities, with whom he recently met and received assurances of support to ensure Hajj is smooth and successful.

In an interview with APP, he said arrangements could have been finalized maximum by the end of Ramazan ul Mubarak, but a major portion of arrangements has not yet been finalized.

The major issue was a dearth of foreign exchange.

The foreign exchange payable to Saudi authorities was not paid on time. However, he was optimistic that the issues will be resolved with the teamwork of the ministry officials.

He said nearly 40,000 intending pilgrims would depart for Saudia from Islamabad airport under the Road to Makkah initiative this year.

Under the Road to Makkah project, all immigration requirements of pilgrims are to be fulfilled at the Islamabad Airport.

This saves pilgrims several hours upon reaching the kingdom since they can just enter the country, having gone through immigration already at home.  The minister raised concerns about the performance of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and has called upon the chief executive officer (CEO) of the national carrier to address the issues. The CEO has promised to cooperate and ensure timely transportation of passengers. Additionally, the ministry is making efforts to arrange accommodations close to Haram Sharif.

The speaker expressed a willingness to disclose the Names of catering companies to the media and warned that penalties would be imposed if quality food are not provided to pilgrims. Talha Mehmood said well-trained and physically fit Moavineen are being finalized transparently. A comprehensive training program has also been arranged for Hujjaj and Moavineen which will start on Monday.  They emphasized the importance of transparency in hajj arrangements and pledged to closely monitor the Moavineen-e-Hujjaj.

If Moavineen-e-Hujjaj fails to perform their duties, they will be issued warning letters and face the deduction of TAs and DAs for three days. If dereliction of duties persists, the person responsible will be blacklisted.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Hajj Exchange Road Saudi Makkah Media All From Best PIA Airport

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on â€˜Wo ..

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on â€˜World Immunisation Weekâ€™

37 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption case

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

3 hours ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.