Minister Tanveer Hussain invites Imran to discuss general elections inside parliament

Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday asked Imran Khan to play the role as an opposition leader in the parliament and to discuss the prospects of holding elections therein

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday asked Imran Khan to play the role as an opposition leader in the parliament and to discuss the prospects of holding elections therein.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had lost popularity among his own party members.

He said the coalition government on its own successfully ousted Imran from the PM office in a no-confidence motion, tabled in March, in this ongoing year.

He said, it was the responsibility of the PTI Chairman to come back in parliamentary politics and play the role of an opposition.

The coalition government, he said, had salvaged the democratic system, adding that "Imran is attempting to roll-back the system through long march.

" He denounced the PTI chairman for using "uncivilized language" continuously after failing in gaining the confidence vote.

"Imran should dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies first and prepare for general elections," he said when the minister was asked to respond to the demand made by the former PM for holding snap election by dissolving the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the minister asserted that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) would win the next elections with thumping majority.

He said that PTI's former government failed to perform well in providing relief to the general public.

In reply to a question, he said Imran Khan should not impose any condition on election commission regarding next elections. He said, the government would hold general elections in a transparent manner.