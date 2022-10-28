UrduPoint.com

Minister Tanveer Hussain Invites Imran To Discuss General Elections Inside Parliament

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Minister Tanveer Hussain invites Imran to discuss general elections inside parliament

Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday asked Imran Khan to play the role as an opposition leader in the parliament and to discuss the prospects of holding elections therein

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday asked Imran Khan to play the role as an opposition leader in the parliament and to discuss the prospects of holding elections therein.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had lost popularity among his own party members.

He said the coalition government on its own successfully ousted Imran from the PM office in a no-confidence motion, tabled in March, in this ongoing year.

He said, it was the responsibility of the PTI Chairman to come back in parliamentary politics and play the role of an opposition.

The coalition government, he said, had salvaged the democratic system, adding that "Imran is attempting to roll-back the system through long march.

" He denounced the PTI chairman for using "uncivilized language" continuously after failing in gaining the confidence vote.

"Imran should dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies first and prepare for general elections," he said when the minister was asked to respond to the demand made by the former PM for holding snap election by dissolving the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the minister asserted that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) would win the next elections with thumping majority.

He said that PTI's former government failed to perform well in providing relief to the general public.

In reply to a question, he said Imran Khan should not impose any condition on election commission regarding next elections. He said, the government would hold general elections in a transparent manner.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Long March March Muslim From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Kenya charges police with crimes against humanity ..

Kenya charges police with crimes against humanity over 2017 violence

27 seconds ago
 US Court Weighs Which Expert Witnesses to Allow in ..

US Court Weighs Which Expert Witnesses to Allow in Case of Michigan School Shoot ..

1 minute ago
 S.Africa minister says weekend events safe after U ..

S.Africa minister says weekend events safe after US terror alert

1 minute ago
 PM pays tribute to martyred Levies official escort ..

PM pays tribute to martyred Levies official escorting polio team in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 UN Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine's Kharkiv ..

UN Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine's Kharkiv Region for Fifth Time - Spokes ..

1 minute ago
 Ex-Chief Editor of China's Global Times Hopes Musk ..

Ex-Chief Editor of China's Global Times Hopes Musk's Twitter Will Respect China' ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.