Minister Tanveer Hussain Marks Youm-e-Takbeer With Pledge For Prosperous Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for National food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Youm-e-Takbeer greets the nation, brilliant scientists and courageous armed forces, reaffirming our collective resolve to build a strong, prosperous and resilient Pakistan.

In a special message with ptv news Channel, Rana Tanveer Hussain calls for unity and progress on Youm-e-Takbeer, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to build a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, acknowledging the country's achievement of becoming the 7th nuclear power and the 1st Islamic country to attain this status and hailed the brilliant scientists for their remarkable contributions.

Rana Tanveer Hussain stated that national unity is crucial for Pakistan's progress, prosperity and defense, adding that despite global pressure, Pakistan never compromised its national dignity and pride.

Minister said that Pakistan demonstrated its defensive strength by becoming an atomic power and this day teaches us lessons of unity, courage and self-determination.

Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized that national security is our topmost priority.

He said, "Let us commit to building a prosperous country for our future generations, renewing our pledge of dedication and loyalty."

