Minister Tarar calls for improved Mine Worker Safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar chaired the Fifth meeting of the Inter-Ministerial and Inter-Provincial Steering Committee on the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAP-BHR). The meeting was attended by representatives from all provinces, relevant federal ministries, departments, and other key stakeholders.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Human Rights shared progress on key action points, including the development of a Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD) Regulatory Framework with UNDP, and coordination with SECP to improve labor rights and female corporate representation.

A HRDD Compliance Checklist was distributed to chambers of commerce for feedback, and a national training program is being developed to raise NAP-BHR awareness.

The Ministry also participated in workshops with OPHRD to support ratification of international occupational health and safety conventions. Additionally, Provincial Steering Committees, District Vigilance Committees, and designated focal persons have been appointed to strengthen coordination on NAP implementation.

Provincial representatives also shared progress updates on their respective action points.

Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar took particular notice of the distressing conditions faced by mine workers, where recent tragedies including fatal explosions and mine collapses have resulted in the loss of numerous lives.

He observed that these incidents reflect deep-rooted safety lapses and a lack of adequate regulation, despite the fact that mining remains a formal and recognized economic sector.

The Minister noted with concern that the sector continues to be treated informally in practice, with insufficient safety measures, absence of protective equipment, and limited access to training, health services, and compensation for mine workers.

He stressed the urgent need for a coordinated national response to close the gap between policy and implementation.

While existing laws, including the Mines Act 1923 and related labour legislation, do provide for worker safety and rights, their enforcement remains inconsistent and weak. The Minister underlined the importance of aligning national standards with international best practices, particularly ILO Convention No. 176 on Safety and Health in Mines, and called for immediate improvements in inspection regimes, emergency preparedness, and employer accountability.

He further emphasized the need to empower workers through access to information and training on occupational rights, and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring social protection, medical care, and just compensation for affected families.

The Federal Minister further urged all provincial governments to develop an integrated and standardized Labour Management Information System (LMIS), drawing upon shared experiences and best practices to promote harmonization, transparency and improved coordination in labour governance across the country.

The meeting concluded with a strong reaffirmation of the collective commitment to uphold human rights in the business sector, enhance cross-sector collaboration, and translate the NAP-BHR’s vision into tangible, measurable outcomes for workers and communities across Pakistan.

The Committee also endorsed the NAP-BHR Implementation Plan for 2025–26, with a focus on financial transparency and improved access to justice.