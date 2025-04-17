Minister Tarar Calls For Improved Mine Worker Safety
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar chaired the Fifth meeting of the Inter-Ministerial and Inter-Provincial Steering Committee on the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAP-BHR). The meeting was attended by representatives from all provinces, relevant federal ministries, departments, and other key stakeholders.
During the meeting, the Ministry of Human Rights shared progress on key action points, including the development of a Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD) Regulatory Framework with UNDP, and coordination with SECP to improve labor rights and female corporate representation.
A HRDD Compliance Checklist was distributed to chambers of commerce for feedback, and a national training program is being developed to raise NAP-BHR awareness.
The Ministry also participated in workshops with OPHRD to support ratification of international occupational health and safety conventions. Additionally, Provincial Steering Committees, District Vigilance Committees, and designated focal persons have been appointed to strengthen coordination on NAP implementation.
Provincial representatives also shared progress updates on their respective action points.
Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar took particular notice of the distressing conditions faced by mine workers, where recent tragedies including fatal explosions and mine collapses have resulted in the loss of numerous lives.
He observed that these incidents reflect deep-rooted safety lapses and a lack of adequate regulation, despite the fact that mining remains a formal and recognized economic sector.
The Minister noted with concern that the sector continues to be treated informally in practice, with insufficient safety measures, absence of protective equipment, and limited access to training, health services, and compensation for mine workers.
He stressed the urgent need for a coordinated national response to close the gap between policy and implementation.
While existing laws, including the Mines Act 1923 and related labour legislation, do provide for worker safety and rights, their enforcement remains inconsistent and weak. The Minister underlined the importance of aligning national standards with international best practices, particularly ILO Convention No. 176 on Safety and Health in Mines, and called for immediate improvements in inspection regimes, emergency preparedness, and employer accountability.
He further emphasized the need to empower workers through access to information and training on occupational rights, and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring social protection, medical care, and just compensation for affected families.
The Federal Minister further urged all provincial governments to develop an integrated and standardized Labour Management Information System (LMIS), drawing upon shared experiences and best practices to promote harmonization, transparency and improved coordination in labour governance across the country.
The meeting concluded with a strong reaffirmation of the collective commitment to uphold human rights in the business sector, enhance cross-sector collaboration, and translate the NAP-BHR’s vision into tangible, measurable outcomes for workers and communities across Pakistan.
The Committee also endorsed the NAP-BHR Implementation Plan for 2025–26, with a focus on financial transparency and improved access to justice.
Recent Stories
Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign
Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advance generative AI healthcare age ..
Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure
UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry
Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters
ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service
Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair
Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26
UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme receives 140 research proposals
Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism to launch April 30
University of Sharjah, Australian Embassy dicuss academic collaboration
Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events focused on education, haealth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Northern Region shown outstanding performance in achieving revenue targets: Postmaster General2 minutes ago
-
Minister Tarar calls for improved Mine Worker Safety3 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in brutal murder of mother, daughter in Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
PHA's annual 'Flora Festival' kicks off12 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures against dengue12 minutes ago
-
Grants Electricity connection to over 100 households in Ittefaq Colony13 minutes ago
-
Microplan of anti-polio campaign starting from April 21 in district13 minutes ago
-
PPSC cleared 683 candidates under quota system in 202422 minutes ago
-
20 city parks undergoing cleanliness operation22 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive from April 21 in Bahawalpur23 minutes ago
-
Dar, Hungarian FM exchange views on expanding bilateral cooperation in multilateral fora23 minutes ago
-
Capacity Building Workshop held ahead of 35th National Games33 minutes ago