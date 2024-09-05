Minister Tarar Chairs Review Meeting On Pakistan's 2nd Periodic Report
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Ministry of Human Rights held an inter-ministerial, inter-provincial meeting Thursday to review Pakistan’s Second Periodic Report on the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).
The meeting was chaired by the Honorable Federal Minister for Law, Justice & Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar. The aim was to assess progress and ensure comprehensive preparations for Pakistan's upcoming review by the UN Human Rights Committee in October 2024.
The ICCPR, ratified by Pakistan in June 2010, is a key international treaty that promotes and protects civil and political rights globally.
Representatives from various ministries, departments, and provincial governments actively participated to ensure a comprehensive approach to the human rights obligations outlined under the ICCPR.
During the session, participants discussed the adoption and enforcement of human rights legislation in Pakistan, challenges faced in implementing ICCPR obligations, and the steps required to ensure Pakistan’s full compliance with international human rights standards.
Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasized Pakistan's commitment to upholding human rights as a state obligation. He reiterated that the government is dedicated to ensuring civil and political rights are respected and promoted throughout the country. He stressed the need for close cooperation between federal and provincial entities to present a united and accurate representation of Pakistan's progress on civil and political rights.
The meeting concluded with a consensus on the increased inter agency cooperation to prepare a comprehensive response to list of issues of the 2nd periodic report for presentation before human rights committee.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Opposition leader pleads for discouraging indefinite extensions on legislative bills’ reports in S ..54 seconds ago
-
IRC delegation calls on CM’s aide, assures to start welfare schemes in Chagarzai57 seconds ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Army1 minute ago
-
Hindko Academy present books gift to President Abaseen Colum Writers Association1 minute ago
-
Muqam meets INGOs' representatives to boost support for Afghan refugees1 minute ago
-
Governor expresses condolences over demise of Journalist Chaudhry Asghar, Majid Jadoon2 minutes ago
-
Under-training officers delegation meets Bahawalpur DC2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat launches anti-polio campaign11 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority clears dog meat rumour11 minutes ago
-
SU announces "Academic Convocation 2019-2023" in October11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 11 gamblers, recover gambling cards, bet money11 minutes ago
-
President Zardari visits family of martyred Captain Qureshi11 minutes ago