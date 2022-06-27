UrduPoint.com

Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Balochistan MNAs Meet Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema and four members of the National Assembly from Balochistan called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday

The parliamentarians from Balochistan, who met the prime minister, included Khalid Magsi, Aslam Bhootani, Rubina Irfan and Ehsanullah Reki.

During the meeting, they discussed the political situation as well as the development works.

Meanwhile, MNA from Gujranwala Usman Ibrahim also met the prime minister and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

