UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Tasks LWMC To Clean Lahore By 15th

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Minister tasks LWMC to clean Lahore by 15th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) would have to achieve zero-waste target by the evening of January 15 and action would be initiated against those failing to achieve the said objective.

He was talking to media men during inspection of different LWMC workshops at Sagian Bridge, Valencia Town and main facility behind the Children's Hospital. He also expressed displeasure over the presence of dysfunctional vehicles.

The minister directed LWMC management that non-operational vehicles should be immediately made functional and no such vehicle should be left abandoned in any workshop. He warned that only best performers would remain in the company, adding that LWMC would have to deliver proactively as the government wanted the provincial metropolis a neat and clean city by removing solid waste.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Vehicles Vehicle Valencia January Media Government Best

Recent Stories

Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, Sandooq Al Watan lau ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory records new globa ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

1 hour ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

1 hour ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

1 hour ago

Pb govt to introduce new Law to discourage beggary ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.