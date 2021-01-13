Minister tasks LWMC to clean Lahore by 15th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) would have to achieve zero-waste target by the evening of January 15 and action would be initiated against those failing to achieve the said objective.

He was talking to media men during inspection of different LWMC workshops at Sagian Bridge, Valencia Town and main facility behind the Children's Hospital. He also expressed displeasure over the presence of dysfunctional vehicles.

The minister directed LWMC management that non-operational vehicles should be immediately made functional and no such vehicle should be left abandoned in any workshop. He warned that only best performers would remain in the company, adding that LWMC would have to deliver proactively as the government wanted the provincial metropolis a neat and clean city by removing solid waste.