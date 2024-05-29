- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Minister tells PA to increase government employees salaries conditional on federal budget
Minister Tells PA To Increase Government Employees Salaries Conditional On Federal Budget
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM
The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to increase in the salaries of government employees conditional on the federal budget
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to increase in the salaries of government employees conditional on the Federal budget.
Finance Minister, Aftab Alam said this while responding to criticism of the opposition to support the protest of
All Government Employees Association (AGEGA) in front of the provincial assembly on Wednesday.
He said that the provincial government would decide about the increase of salaries of the employees after the federal government's budget.
The finance minister ensured the house that a committee would be formed to address their concerns, adding the chief minister had been contacted in that regard.
Earlier, JUI-F Adnan Wazir said that the provincial government should hold dialogue with AGEGA to resolve the issue on priority.
He observed that their salaries were not increased according to inflation.
He pointed that there were reports that baton charges had been done by police which was injustice.
Speaker Babar Salim Swati said that it was fake news and suerty had been given to the employees.
Similarly, the opposition members termed the performance of the General Administration Department as poor and disappointing and said that KP house Islamabad was only a place for MPAs to use but we did not get rooms .
MPA Sobia Shahid of PML-N, Riaz Khan and Rehana Ismail of JUI-F criticized the KP government for daily tranfers of bureaucrats and expenses.
Finance Minister Aftab Alam said that the fuel for Deputy Commissioners had been reduced from 600 liters to 390 liters per month.
He assured that he would personally check the allotment of rooms in KP House.
Meanwhile, more than Rs 16 billion demands of grants of different departments were presented and the house approved it.
Provincial Minister Excise and Narcotics Khaleequr Rehman told the house that the provincial government was taking tangible steps to contol drugs.
Awareness seminars were holding in educational institutions, he said.
Later, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till Thursday.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SPA triumphs at Arab Media Excellence Awards 2024 in digital media category12 minutes ago
-
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution22 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared ancient heritage11 minutes ago
-
Fire burns pharmacy, mattress shops11 minutes ago
-
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals11 minutes ago
-
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children11 minutes ago
-
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses grief over passenger coach accident in Washak23 minutes ago
-
IHC grants permission to Imran Riaz to travel abroad23 minutes ago
-
FM Azerbaijan arrives on two-day visit44 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Fawad Chaudhry in theft case30 minutes ago
-
IHC stops telecom companies from taping phone calls30 minutes ago