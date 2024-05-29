Open Menu

Minister Tells PA To Increase Government Employees Salaries Conditional On Federal Budget

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Minister tells PA to increase government employees salaries conditional on federal budget

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to increase in the salaries of government employees conditional on the federal budget

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to increase in the salaries of government employees conditional on the Federal budget.

Finance Minister, Aftab Alam said this while responding to criticism of the opposition to support the protest of

All Government Employees Association (AGEGA) in front of the provincial assembly on Wednesday.

He said that the provincial government would decide about the increase of salaries of the employees after the federal government's budget.

The finance minister ensured the house that a committee would be formed to address their concerns, adding the chief minister had been contacted in that regard.

Earlier, JUI-F Adnan Wazir said that the provincial government should hold dialogue with AGEGA to resolve the issue on priority.

He observed that their salaries were not increased according to inflation.

He pointed that there were reports that baton charges had been done by police which was injustice.

Speaker Babar Salim Swati said that it was fake news and suerty had been given to the employees.

Similarly, the opposition members termed the performance of the General Administration Department as poor and disappointing and said that KP house Islamabad was only a place for MPAs to use but we did not get rooms .

MPA Sobia Shahid of PML-N, Riaz Khan and Rehana Ismail of JUI-F criticized the KP government for daily tranfers of bureaucrats and expenses.

Finance Minister Aftab Alam said that the fuel for Deputy Commissioners had been reduced from 600 liters to 390 liters per month.

He assured that he would personally check the allotment of rooms in KP House.

Meanwhile, more than Rs 16 billion demands of grants of different departments were presented and the house approved it.

Provincial Minister Excise and Narcotics Khaleequr Rehman told the house that the provincial government was taking tangible steps to contol drugs.

Awareness seminars were holding in educational institutions, he said.

Later, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till Thursday.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Islamabad Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Drugs Budget Provincial Assembly Aftab Alam From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

12 minutes ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

12 minutes ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

12 minutes ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

22 minutes ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

11 minutes ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

11 minutes ago
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

11 minutes ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

44 minutes ago
 Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outs ..

Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office

11 minutes ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

23 minutes ago
 Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic so ..

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source

23 minutes ago
 NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul f ..

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan