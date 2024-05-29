Minister tells PA to increase government employees salaries conditional on federal budget

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to increase in the salaries of government employees conditional on the federal budget

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to increase in the salaries of government employees conditional on the Federal budget.

Finance Minister, Aftab Alam said this while responding to criticism of the opposition to support the protest of

All Government Employees Association (AGEGA) in front of the provincial assembly on Wednesday.

He said that the provincial government would decide about the increase of salaries of the employees after the federal government's budget.

The finance minister ensured the house that a committee would be formed to address their concerns, adding the chief minister had been contacted in that regard.

Earlier, JUI-F Adnan Wazir said that the provincial government should hold dialogue with AGEGA to resolve the issue on priority.

He observed that their salaries were not increased according to inflation.

He pointed that there were reports that baton charges had been done by police which was injustice.

Speaker Babar Salim Swati said that it was fake news and suerty had been given to the employees.

Similarly, the opposition members termed the performance of the General Administration Department as poor and disappointing and said that KP house Islamabad was only a place for MPAs to use but we did not get rooms .

MPA Sobia Shahid of PML-N, Riaz Khan and Rehana Ismail of JUI-F criticized the KP government for daily tranfers of bureaucrats and expenses.

Finance Minister Aftab Alam said that the fuel for Deputy Commissioners had been reduced from 600 liters to 390 liters per month.

He assured that he would personally check the allotment of rooms in KP House.

Meanwhile, more than Rs 16 billion demands of grants of different departments were presented and the house approved it.

Provincial Minister Excise and Narcotics Khaleequr Rehman told the house that the provincial government was taking tangible steps to contol drugs.

Awareness seminars were holding in educational institutions, he said.

Later, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till Thursday.

