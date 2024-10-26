Minister Terms 27 Oct. 1947 As Black Day In History
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said that October 27, 1947, was the black day in the history on which India landed its forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) oppressively.
In his special message on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day to be observed tomorrow (Sunday), he said the Kashmiri people observe this day as 'Black Day' for the past 77 years, the Kashmiris have been continuing their struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination.
The minister said that even today Kashmiris were continuing their struggle despite Indian brutal actions, adding that the Pakistani nation paid glowing tribute to the brave Kashmiris.
Amir Muqam said that India was perpetrating gruesome human rights violations IIOJK and trying to impede the Kashmir struggle through military might.
“Durable peace cannot be maintained in the region without a peaceful solution of lingering Kashmir issue and the dispute should be resolved in the light of the resolutions of the United Nations and according to the wishes of the Kashmiris,” he added.
He said that today the Pakistani nation was with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters who were fighting for their legitimate right to self-determination, adding that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmir cause.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab to launch geotagging initiative in upcoming polio campaign21 seconds ago
-
Drug-dealer arrested25 seconds ago
-
4-member bike lifter gang busted in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Two drug-peddlers held10 minutes ago
-
Amir urges people to participate in walks on Kashmir Black Day20 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns suicide attack in North Waziristan20 minutes ago
-
Black day against India’s occupation to be observed on Sunday20 minutes ago
-
Provincial emergency operations Center officials discuss upcoming Polio campaign20 minutes ago
-
CM condemns suicide attack in North Waziristan20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM24 minutes ago
-
Sargodha has great potential to help boost region's economic growth: PML-N parliamentary secretary30 minutes ago
-
140 new dengue cases reported in Punjab30 minutes ago