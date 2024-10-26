Minister terms 27 Oct. 1947 as black day in history

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said that October 27, 1947, was the black day in the history on which India landed its forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) oppressively.

In his special message on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day to be observed tomorrow (Sunday), he said the Kashmiri people observe this day as 'Black Day' for the past 77 years, the Kashmiris have been continuing their struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination.

The minister said that even today Kashmiris were continuing their struggle despite Indian brutal actions, adding that the Pakistani nation paid glowing tribute to the brave Kashmiris.

Amir Muqam said that India was perpetrating gruesome human rights violations IIOJK and trying to impede the Kashmir struggle through military might.

“Durable peace cannot be maintained in the region without a peaceful solution of lingering Kashmir issue and the dispute should be resolved in the light of the resolutions of the United Nations and according to the wishes of the Kashmiris,” he added.

He said that today the Pakistani nation was with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters who were fighting for their legitimate right to self-determination, adding that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmir cause.