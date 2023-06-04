UrduPoint.com

Minister Terms CPEC A Game Changer For Entire Region

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Minister terms CPEC a game changer for entire region

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Lango on Sunday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer for promoting economic development, regional peace and stability.

Completion of the project will provide South Asian countries to showcase their products to international markets more easily and effectively.

He expressed these views while talking to Yang Yundong, Chinese Consul General based in Karachi, said a handout issued by the DGPR on Sunday.

Balochistan Home and tribal affairs minister said on account of CPEC, trade opportunities have now expanded throughout the world. By making CPEC functional, it was possible to eliminate terrorism.

The Economic Corridor project will pave the way for development and prosperity not only in Pakistan but in the entire region.

He said that many projects under CPEC have been completed, while several others are in the pipeline.

While making special reference to the development of energy, road, rail infrastructure, industrial zones, technology and tourism sectors under CPEC, he said that the completion of these projects will speed up business activities in the entire region.

The Home Minister also extended his gratitude to the Chinese Consul General for donating 9000 food packages to the flood victims of Balochistan during the recent calamity that hit parts of the province.

