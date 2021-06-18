UrduPoint.com
Minister Terms KP Budget Balanced, Welfare Oriented

Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:57 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub has termed the KP budget as balanced and welfare oriented and said that it would impact the province and its people in a positive way

Sharing his views on the budget here Friday, Provincial Minister said that it is first time in the history of province that a pro poor and welfare oriented budget was presented by the government.

He said that in past previous governments deceived people by entangling them in a maze of numbers and putting them under a financial stress and added that PTI went beyond its promises and gave masses that was deemed unachievable.

Recalling efforts of government, Akbar Ayub said that record development projects were accomplished by government for welfare of people including sanitation programs, energy generation projects, promotion of tourism, development of industrial sector, Sehat Card and various education related projects.

He said that mega projects were planned for Hazara Division in new fiscal including three billion rupees Gravity Water Supply Scheme, Establishment of Digital City and feasibility of medical and dental college.

The minister said that PTI has fulfilled all its promises and pledges and would continue to work for welfare and wellbeing of people in future.

