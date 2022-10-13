UrduPoint.com

Minister Terms Role Of Youth As Vital For Country's Development

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 10:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Thursday said that youngsters were the future of the country and they should play their role for its development.

He said this while addressing a seminar organized at Pir Meher Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi regarding the role of students in national development, said a press release issued here.

He said, "The country has great potential and students can play significant role to solve the problems faced in the present era."He said that Arid Agricultural University, Rawalpindi was leading the way in agricultural research and education.

He said the university had introduced precision and digital agriculture across the country and termed it as a good effort to strengthen agriculture.

