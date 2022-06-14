UrduPoint.com

Minister Terms Sindh Budget As People-friendly

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Sindh Minister for Industry and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo Tuesday said that current annual budget of Sindh government is a people-friendly and no more balanced budget could have been presented in the present circumstances

He said this while talking to media at Sindh Assembly Building here.

He said that the Sindh budget has tried to provide relief to all the sections and the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party deserves praise.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah's team has worked day and night to create a people friendly budget, he said.

He said that the Sindh government has fixed the salary of a laborer at a minimum of Rs 25,000.

All factory owners are required to pay a minimum wage of Rs 25,000 to their workers, he said.

Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo said that Sindh budget has given special attention to education, health, industrial development, construction of roads, provision of employment and agriculture.

In addition, a delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam led by Qari Muhammad Usman met Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo in his office and apprised the provincial minister of their problems.

Sindh Minister Jam Ikramullah Dhareejo assured the delegation of his full cooperation in resolving their issues.

