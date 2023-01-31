Minister terms suicide blast as security breach, stresses for strict investigation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister, Khushdil Khan Malik Tuesday termed the suicide attack in Malik Saad Police Lines as breach of security and must be investigated strictly to find out real culprits behind the gruesome crime.

Taking to media persons during his visit to Peshawar Press Club here, he said this incident was a stigma on face of our safety measures and must be washed away by taking appropriate measures.

Khushdil Khan while congratulating newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club also made a clarification about his nomination as caretaker minister.

He said there were news in media that a government servant not be appointed in caretaker set up till completion of his two year period after retirement.

Whereas, he continued, this restriction of two years was for those government officials who wanted to participate in elections.

Khushdil Khan also apprised media persons that portfolios would soon be awarded to interim cabinet and delay in this regard was due to different incidents including the policelines bomb attack.

He also expressed the resolve of running his office in three shifts from morning to afternoon, evening to night and from night to early morning from home.

He held out assurance of responding to any call made to him even at midnight and action would be taken for resolution of issues.

Khushdil Khan also vows of making staff of his department as provided by government responsible and action would be taken over laxity in duty.

He also requested media persons to keep in contact with caretaker government in highlighting of different issues and extend help in ensuring better governance.

On this occasion, the minister also appreciated response of the nation to deadly policeline blast. He said he personally went for donation of blood and found around 2000 to 2500 persons gathered in Lady Reading Hospital for blood donation to save lives of the blast victims.