Minister terms youth real ambassadors of Pakistan

Balochistan Local Government Minister and Provincial President of BAP Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhutani on Tuesday said the youth was the backbone of the country and its real ambassadors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Balochistan Local Government Minister and Provincial President of BAP Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhutani on Tuesday said the youth was the backbone of the country and its real ambassadors.

"By creating ample opportunities and exploring their skills in a better way, the youth can earn good name for the country," He said while talking to a delegation of boxing players led by Balochistan Awami Party's central leader Sajid Jaskani.

The delegation included Pakistan Railways boxing coach Ghulam Nabi Longo, Malaika Zahid, Shahbaz Marri, Abdul Jabbar Muhammad Hasni and Zahid Qayyum. Central senior leader of Balochistan Awami Party, Shah Zaman Ghilzai was also present.

Talking to the delegation, Saleh Bhutani said that ever since the Balochistan Awami Party government was established in the province, all available resources were being utilized to address the problems being faced by the people, particularly the youth.

"Players are real ambassadors of any country," he said, adding that the youth of Balochistan had much potential in all fields including sports. "If youth are provided with proper opportunities, they can earn a good name for Pakistan and the province," he added.

He said that the provincial government had kept sufficient funds for the construction of grounds and sports complexes in remote areas of the province, which would provide better sports opportunities to the youth.

The provincial minister also assured the delegation of resolving the problems being faced by the players. Earlier, the delegation apprised the minister about the issues faced by them.