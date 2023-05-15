Minister thanks to Saudi Arabia for releasing Pakistani prisoners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi here on Monday thanked Saudi Arabia for releasing of Pakistani prisoners.

He said that efforts to evacuate more prisoners would be continued, said a press release.

It was made possible due to tireless efforts of the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan and the Pakistani Community Welfare Attache Abdul Raof Mayo, the minister added.

The prisoners include Muhammad Yusuf Bukhari, Umar Muhammad, Naseeb Ullah, Mahir, Zulfiqar, Muhammad, Dina Abdullah, Adil, Abdul Rashid, Firdous and Tahir.

About two million Pakistanis live in Saudi Arabia from decades.

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah provides diplomatic assistance to more than 15 million Pakistanis.

It should be remembered that a record ninety-nine prisoners were released in the months of March and April this year.