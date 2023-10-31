Open Menu

Minister To Address Delayed Sports Complex Issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Science, and Information Technology, Dr. Najibullah Marwat, held a meeting on Tuesday with a delegation led by former provincial minister Yasin Khalil, representing Tehkal Payan and Palosai.

The delegation provided a comprehensive update to the minister, including details on land demarcation for sports complexes in Tehkal Payan and Palosai, funds disbursement to landowners, and other related issues.

The delegation, consisting of leaders from both regions, expressed their concern that there had been a lack of progress in the provincial government's development efforts for the past two years in establishing sports complexes in Tehkal Payan and Palosai, resulting in significant delays.

They urged the caretaker provincial sports minister to take immediate action to overcome obstacles and initiate work on both sports complexes.

In response to the delegation's concerns, the caretaker minister Dr. Najibullah Marwat instructed the relevant officials in the sports department to dispatch a committee to inspect the Palosai and Tehkal Payan Sports Complex sites on Friday.

He also called upon the leaders of the two regions to collaborate with the sports committee in resolving issues through mutual consultation.

He emphasized the caretaker government's commitment to the public's welfare and the importance of ensuring that justice prevails. Furthermore, he directed the sports committee members to submit a comprehensive report on Wednesday after visiting the sites of the Palosai and Tehkal Payan Sports Complexes.

