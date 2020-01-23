UrduPoint.com
Minister To Attend Zainab Death Anniversary

Thu 23rd January 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi will visit Kasur to attend a condolence ceremony on the death anniversary of minor Zainab, who was killed after criminal assault two years back.

Various parliamentarians, religious and political leaders and representatives of civil society would also be part of the event.

In the ceremony, the steps taken by the PTI government, especially the Punjab government for protection of children will be highlighted.

