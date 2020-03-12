Minister to award certificates among student of BISE Mardan

The Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan will be the chief guest at the prizes distribution ceremony at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Khan will be the chief guest at the prizes distribution ceremony at the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan on Friday.

The minister will award medals and prizes among students with excellent performances at different levels of examinations.

He will also be briefed about the arrangements made for the upcoming SSC examinations and steps being taken to improve quality of education and examination system. The minister will also visit Mardan sports complex.