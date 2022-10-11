UrduPoint.com

Minister To Expand Market Access For Pakistani Exports To China

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 01:51 PM

Minister to expand market access for Pakistani exports to China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Tuesday expressed the resolve to continue broadening economic cooperation through increasing investments from China, enhancing cooperation in agriculture sector and expanding market access for Pakistani exports.

Taking floor to the Upper House of the Parliament, she said bilateral trade in 2021 stood at US$ 27.8 billion which needed to be further enhanced through mutual cooperation.

In economic arena, she said China remains Pakistan's largest trading partner. In January 2020, Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) was operationalized which liberalized trade and enhanced trade volume between the two countries. China also remains Pakistan's largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Apart from political, she stated that economic and strategic relations, Pakistan and China also enjoy close cooperation in health sector. There has been exchange of high-level visits despite constraints posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan and China extended support to fight against COVID-19 pandemic through provision of medical relief goods and strengthen Pakistan's capacity to fight COVID-19, said the State Minister.

She said Pakistan's foreign policy towards China has been gaining momentum through sustained engagements between the leadership, extension of diplomatic support at multilateral fora and careful nurturing of all facets of bilateral relations.

As close friends and partners, she said both countries have multi-faceted bilateral cooperation in diverse fields such as in economic, political, defense and cultural areas.

Both the countries Khar maintained that have close collaboration in defense and security domain and frequent meetings at the highest level. Comprehensive public diplomacy strategy includes promotion of cultural exchange, people-to-people relations, tourism programmes and multitude of other outreach initiatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hina Rabbani Khar Exchange Exports China Parliament Agriculture January 2020 Market All From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

13 minutes ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

1 hour ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.