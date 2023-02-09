UrduPoint.com

Minister To Hear Public Complaints Against MCL

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :In order to redress the public complaints against Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, Punjab Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad will hold an open court in the Town Hall on Friday (February 10) at 12 noon.

The Administrator Metropolitan Corporation/Commissioner and other officers will also be present on this occasion.

The Provincial Minister will issue orders on the spot after hearing complaints of the people. In this regard, Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that since he became the minister, many complaints have been received regarding various departments of the Local Government. He said that officers would respond to public complaints in open court.

The Minister said that he wants the services of the local government department to be available to the people at their doorstep, so he is taking all possible steps to improve the department.

More Stories From Pakistan

