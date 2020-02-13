UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister To Hold Open Court In Daska On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:40 PM

Minister to hold open court in Daska on Friday

Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Bao Muhammad Rizwan will hold a 'khuli Kutchery' (open court) at Civil Club Daska on Friday (tomorrow).

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Bao Muhammad Rizwan will hold a 'khuli Kutchery' (open court) at Civil Club Daska on Friday (tomorrow).

He will listen to the public complaints and problems. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, Sialkot DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz and the district heads of nation-building departments would be present.

Related Topics

Punjab Nasir Sialkot Daska Court

Recent Stories

PITB-YASAT launch Two e-Rozgaar Centres in Bahawal ..

7 minutes ago

TECNO Cricket SuperStar Challenge hits Lahore grou ..

16 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes the Report on the List of Business En ..

32 minutes ago

UAE-based Filipinos can enjoy Japan’s cherry blo ..

35 minutes ago

IHC bans corporal punishment to students in school ..

50 minutes ago

British finance minister Javid quits in reshuffle

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.