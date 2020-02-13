Minister to hold open court in Daska on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Bao Muhammad Rizwan will hold a 'khuli Kutchery' (open court) at Civil Club Daska on Friday (tomorrow).

He will listen to the public complaints and problems. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, Sialkot DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz and the district heads of nation-building departments would be present.