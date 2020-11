SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :An open court will be held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq on November 21 (Saturday) at 11:00am in the office of Municipal Corporation here.

In the open court, officers of all government departments will also present.

The masses can visit the open court to resolve their issues.