Minister To Hold Open Court On Feb 22

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh Minister for information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah would hold a Khuli Katchehri (open court) on February 22 at Nawabshah.

The provincial minister, on special directives of Sindh Chief Minister, would listen to problems of citizens and issue directions to concerned officials for their resolution, said a handout issued by the Directorate Information office here on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Beanazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffer has informed officials of all Universities and provincial and Federal institutions to ensure their attendance in the meeting.

The DC also advised people to attend the meeting to raise their issues so that the same could be resolved at the earliest.

More Stories From Pakistan

