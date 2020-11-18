Minister to inaugurate energy-efficient stove project on Thursday

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul will inaugurate 'Clean Energy Efficient Cooking Stove' project on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul will inaugurate 'Clean Energy Efficient Cooking Stove' project on Thursday.

The minister will also distribute energy-efficient stoves among the locals at Chawan Forest Rest House, Karore, Dhanyal Road Rawalpindi.

The project is aimed at promoting climate-friendly cooking in the country, said an official of Ministry of Climate Change.

Sophisticated stoves would ultimately help reduce dependency on rudimentary stoves, besides help in combating climate change and ensuring improved public health, he added.

He said conventional stoves, that burn solid fuels release carbon particles, along with gases, eventually enhancing climate warming. As super-efficient absorbersof sunlight, these particles also affect agricultural crop yields, he added.

He said modern stoves halve solid-fuel use, thus saving money and time.