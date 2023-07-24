Minister to inaugurate IIUI academic block on July ,25

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain will inaugurate the Academic and Examination Block at International Islamic University (IIU) on Tuesday which has been established with the Saudi funding to facilitate the students as per international standards.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the ceremony will be attended by well-known social personalities, eminent journalists and University President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

Meanwhile, in the light of President IIUI's vision of providing best educational facilities to the students and solving their problems on priority, the committee constituted met here at the New Campus to review issues like SOPs to solve the problems of students and training of officials.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Zafar Iqbal presided over the meeting.

In the meeting, the solution of the problems of the students in the newly formed modern block, its inauguration and other issues were also discussed.

At the end, the chair of the committee directed the three committee heads to submit their reports on next Tuesday, to finalize the action plan in that regard.