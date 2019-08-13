UrduPoint.com
Minister To Lead Black Day Rally

Tue 13th August 2019

Minister to lead Black Day rally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad will lead a rally on Black Day here on Thursday (August 15) to condemn the Indian aggression in Occupied Kashmir.

The rally will start at 8:30 a.m. from Dera Grain Market in Tehsil Sammundri and the participants will march on various roads to express their anger against their Indian atrocities, a spokesman of the local administration said here on Tuesday.

