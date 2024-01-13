Minister To Reside In Containder For Bund Road Project Monitoring
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 07:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) On directions of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir has launched round-the-clock monitoring of Bund Road Controlled Access Corridor project and got his bed placed in a container on the site for the purpose.
Official sources said the minister would stay in the container till completion of the project.
He visited the project site late at Friday night and inspected the ongoing construction activities. Lahore commissioner, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) chief engineer, contractor and officials concerned were also present.
Minister Azfar Ali Nasir issued directions to the contractor for timely completion of the project. He also chaired a meeting in the container and ordered for utilising all resources to expedite pace of work on the project.
