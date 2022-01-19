Minister to supervise canals' de-silting operation in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Wednesday said that he would visit whole province to inspect and supervise the cleaning operation of canal under "Bhal Safai" (de-siltation) drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Wednesday said that he would visit whole province to inspect and supervise the cleaning operation of canal under "Bhal Safai" (de-siltation) drive.

He directed the department to form inspection committees for the de-silting campaign and also asked to invite the concerned agencies to inspect the ongoing work.

He directed to complete the canal de-silting drive within stipulated time so that the farmers do not face any difficulties.

He expressed these views in a meeting of Irrigation Department regarding de-silting of canals and removal of encroachments from the banks of canals.

During the briefing, the provincial minister was informed that the total length of canals was 3758 km in the province out of which 2035 km falls in the South Region while 1723 km in the North Region.

The number of irrigation schemes in the South Region is 87 while in the North Region it is 62, it was told during the meeting, adding that the first priority of the Irrigation department is de-silting of the canals to be followed by repairing of retaining walls and banks.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub directed the Irrigation department to hold weekly review meetings regarding the desilting of canals and crackdown against encroachment.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Irrigation Nizamuddin, Deputy Secretary Admin, Deputy Secretary Technical and Chief Engineer of all regions. During the meeting, Provincial Minister Arshad Ayub Khan was briefed in detail about the ongoing campaign for sanitation and eradication of encroachments.