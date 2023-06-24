Minister travels by metro bus to review facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Transport Ibrahim Hassan Murad paid a visit to the Lahore Metro Bus Service and reviewed the facilities for passengers.

He bought a ticket like an ordinary citizen and travelled by a metro bus, and expressed displeasure over non-functioning air-conditioner as well as poor cleanliness conditions in the bus. He ordered for immediate improvement and asked the Mass Transit Authority to solve problems of people travelling by metro bus.

While travelling in the bus he also asked riders about their problems. Ibrahim Murad said that if the air-conditioner did not work, what was the difference between an ordinary bus and metro. He warned that action would be taken against whoever was responsible for lack of facilities in the metro bus service.

Caretaker provincial minister reiterated that provision of facilities to people would be ensured as per the vision of the chief minister.