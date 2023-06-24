Open Menu

Minister Travels By Metro Bus To Review Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Minister travels by metro bus to review facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Transport Ibrahim Hassan Murad paid a visit to the Lahore Metro Bus Service and reviewed the facilities for passengers.

He bought a ticket like an ordinary citizen and travelled by a metro bus, and expressed displeasure over non-functioning air-conditioner as well as poor cleanliness conditions in the bus. He ordered for immediate improvement and asked the Mass Transit Authority to solve problems of people travelling by metro bus.

While travelling in the bus he also asked riders about their problems. Ibrahim Murad said that if the air-conditioner did not work, what was the difference between an ordinary bus and metro. He warned that action would be taken against whoever was responsible for lack of facilities in the metro bus service.

Caretaker provincial minister reiterated that provision of facilities to people would be ensured as per the vision of the chief minister.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Poor Metro Visit

Recent Stories

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

53 minutes ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

1 hour ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

2 hours ago
 Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

4 hours ago
 Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

4 hours ago
Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

5 hours ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

5 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

5 hours ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

5 hours ago
 SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

7 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss ..

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan