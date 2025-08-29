- Home
Minister Uncovers Elite Involvement In Riverbank Encroachments, Calls For Justified Climate Funding & Provincial Unity
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Friday, in accordance with the PM’s directive, warned that illegal construction along riverbanks by the elite or political figures would face zero tolerance, emphasizing the urgent need for flood telemetric Stations, district-level zoning, and more focused actions to fight deforestation and secure financing to combat climate challenges.
In an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, the climate minister shed light on the involvement of elites in illegal constructions along the region’s riverbanks, particularly resorts and hotels from GB to AJK.
He warned that under the PM’s directive, strict action will be taken against these illegal activities, with close monitoring for the next year.
On the flood front, the Minister shared progress on the telemetric stations, stating that they are being developed at an accelerated pace and should be completed within one to one-and-a-half years, improving flood management and response efforts.
He also revealed that about 10 countries are largely accountable for the destruction of the environment due to man-made climate change, advocating for a fair distribution of financing to address the global challenges.
On the topic of dams, he spoke about the ongoing provincial disagreements, where blame tends to shift.
He mentioned that there is a lack of trust between the provinces, which hinders progress and cooperation on key issues like dams.
He called for a more unified, mature approach to address the issue and work towards a common goal.
In response to another query, he emphasized the urgent need for effective management of natural reserves, forest preservation, tree plantation, and proper zoning of illegal housing societies, stating that these are critical actions for the future.
He concluded with these remarked that the Prime Minister and the cabinet are continuously monitoring and managing the flood situation, with water levels still posing a risk, and called for essential community cooperation in tackling the ongoing challenges.
