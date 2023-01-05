Minister underlines need for best irrigation system for better production

UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Thursday underlined the need for the best irrigation system to get better production of crops

Chairing a mid-year review meeting regarding the annual development program of Irrigation Department, North and South Zone, he said that agriculture played an important role in the country's development and it was imperative to develop best irrigation system.

He said that according to PTI's manifesto, the provincial government had taken record measures to implement public welfare projects, adding the funds allocated for the projects in the annual development program for the year 2022-23 should be utilized within the stipulated time.

Secretary Irrigation Mohammad Ayaz, Additional Secretary Naser Ali, Chief Engineer South Nasir Ghafoor Khan, Chief Engineer North Ishaq Khan, All Circle S.

Es and other officials participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects under the Annual Development Program for the year 2022-23. During the briefing, the participants were informed about the progress of the ongoing projects, problems and other issues.

During the briefing, it was informed that under ADP 2022-23, work is underway on 68 projects in the South Zone of the Irrigation Department and 80 projects in the North Zone of the Irrigation Department.

During the meeting, the minister directed to bring more transparency in the irrigation department and conduct regular review meetings.

