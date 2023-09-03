Open Menu

Minister Underscores Government's Commitment To Promote Tourism In Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2023 | 07:40 PM

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for Information, Tourism, and Culture, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Sunday emphasized that the establishment of peace and security in the province remains the top priority of the government.

To combat the menace of terrorism effectively, the Counter-Terrorism Force (CTD) has been equipped and strengthened.

He expressed these views while addressing a five-day educational tour organized for visually impaired students at the scenic tourist spot of Nathiagali.

The minister expressed unwavering determination to bring terrorism under control promptly. He acknowledged the unparalleled natural beauty of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and underscored the government's commitment to promoting tourism in the region.

He said that efforts are underway to curb illegal constructions and ensure the preservation of forests in the province.

Notable tourist destinations such as Nathiagali, Thandiani, Naran Kaghan, among others, are being closely monitored for the unauthorized allocation of government guest houses, hotels, plots, and lands to favoured persons, he said.

The minister assured that tourists visiting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be welcomed with the best possible hospitality.

He urged tourists to respect local culture and traditions while enjoying their stay in the region.

Talking about upcoming elections in KP Feroz Jamal Shah stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan has already set the date. The government is fully prepared for these elections.

He announced that such health-oriented events for special children would be organized annually, catering to both national and international special children. He stressed the importance of experiencing the natural beauty of the region firsthand, especially for the students hailing from the lush mountainous areas.

Principal Government School for the Blind Peshawar Muhammad Arif, highlighted the school's unique role in providing Primary education to visually impaired students since its establishment in 1962.

Following a successful grade promotion in 2018, the school now also offers technical education to ensure that its students do not become a burden on society in the future. The school provides visually impaired children with all the necessary facilities.

