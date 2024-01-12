Minister Underscores Urgency To Address Climate Change Challenges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2024 | 09:03 PM
Provincial Caretaker Finance Minister, Ahmad Rasul Bangash here Friday underscored the urgency of addressing climate change challenges, recognizing them as a global imperative that demands collective action
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Provincial Caretaker Finance Minister, Ahmad Rasul Bangash here Friday underscored the urgency of addressing climate change challenges, recognizing them as a global imperative that demands collective action
He was the Chief Guest in a workshop that was organized by UK-Aid-funded Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED). The workshop titled ‘Navigating Voluntary Carbon Markets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ was aimed
to explore how KP can realize its significant capacity for nature-based solutions and renewable energy projects.
Caretaker minister highlighted the adverse impacts already affecting communities and ecosystems emphasizing the need for innovative approaches to mitigate environmental risks and build resilience.
He praised the efforts of the SEED programme for its instrumental role in promoting sustainable development and facilitating KP in pursuing climate investments.
He commended commitment of the KP government in addressing climate change challenges and shared the government's proactive measures to integrate sustainable practices into policymaking. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between government entities, private sector stakeholders and international partners to create effective and scalable solutions.
Minister expressed optimism about the positive outcomes that could arise from such collaborations including economic growth, job creation, and tangible progress in the fight against climate change.
Recent Stories
Salvini claims 'useful service' for Italy at migrant trial
Jordan blames Israel for regional escalation after Yemen strikes
Sunak pledges extra $3.2 bn for Ukraine on Kyiv visit
US, UK interests 'legitimate targets' after Yemen strikes: Huthis
LHC reserves verdict on Qureshi's plea against rejection of nomination papers
Sudan war risks 'catastrophe' for 24 million children: UNICEF
Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation
France's Sarrazin powers to Wengen super-G win ahead of Odermatt
UN decries 'systematic' blocking of aid to Gaza hospitals
Pakistani experts attend Sanya Seed Industry Scientists Conference in China
China urges all parties in Yemen to prevent conflict expansion
First cross-border oil project hits 300,000 tons mark: SCODA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC reserves verdict on Qureshi's plea against rejection of nomination papers7 minutes ago
-
Intelligence officials nab Iranian oil smuggling ring in major crackdown43 minutes ago
-
Ijaz ul Haq for fair, transparent general elections43 minutes ago
-
PESCO disconnects power supply of hotels, refugees' camp43 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to appoint tourist guides for historical sites1 hour ago
-
Govt has introduced AI in hospitals: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram1 hour ago
-
CM launches digital dashboard under Khushal KP program1 hour ago
-
Renowned singer, actor, script writer Inayat Hussain Bhatti remembered1 hour ago
-
Bilawal emphasises politics of serving people instead of division, hatred1 hour ago
-
PML-N issues tickets for Hazara division constituencies1 hour ago
-
Multilingual Mushaira " Hum Hain Sokhun Nawaz" organized1 hour ago
-
SBBWU, Bint-e-Hawa organize training for female students of merged districts1 hour ago