Minister underscores urgency to address climate change challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2024 | 09:03 PM

Provincial Caretaker Finance Minister, Ahmad Rasul Bangash here Friday underscored the urgency of addressing climate change challenges, recognizing them as a global imperative that demands collective action

He was the Chief Guest in a workshop that was organized by UK-Aid-funded Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED). The workshop titled ‘Navigating Voluntary Carbon Markets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ was aimed

to explore how KP can realize its significant capacity for nature-based solutions and renewable energy projects.

Caretaker minister highlighted the adverse impacts already affecting communities and ecosystems emphasizing the need for innovative approaches to mitigate environmental risks and build resilience.

He praised the efforts of the SEED programme for its instrumental role in promoting sustainable development and facilitating KP in pursuing climate investments.

He commended commitment of the KP government in addressing climate change challenges and shared the government's proactive measures to integrate sustainable practices into policymaking. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between government entities, private sector stakeholders and international partners to create effective and scalable solutions.

Minister expressed optimism about the positive outcomes that could arise from such collaborations including economic growth, job creation, and tangible progress in the fight against climate change.

