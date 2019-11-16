UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Urges Action Against Those Involved In Artificial Price-hike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:17 PM

Minister urges action against those involved in artificial price-hike

Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry has said that stern action should be taken against the elements involved in creating artificial price-hike

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry has said that stern action should be taken against the elements involved in creating artificial price-hike.

He said this while presiding over a price control meeting, held at commissioner's office in Bahawalpur, says a handout issued here.

The minister said that provision of flour, ghee, sugar and other essential items should be ensured on fixed prices.

Smuggling and illegal transportation of wheat and flour should be stopped, he added.

Samiullah Chaudhry said that complaints received on price application must be resolved at the earliest.

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur Price Wheat

Recent Stories

Capital Development Authority to start rehabilitat ..

3 minutes ago

Army wins five gold medals, one silver, two bronze ..

3 minutes ago

National Games Judo; Army secured overall trophy, ..

3 minutes ago

Jones admits error but wants to turn England into ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt to appoint anesthetists to all DHQ hos ..

8 minutes ago

Minister hails Railways players on getting 3rd pos ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.