Minister urges action against those involved in artificial price-hike

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry has said that stern action should be taken against the elements involved in creating artificial price-hike

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry has said that stern action should be taken against the elements involved in creating artificial price-hike.

He said this while presiding over a price control meeting, held at commissioner's office in Bahawalpur, says a handout issued here.

The minister said that provision of flour, ghee, sugar and other essential items should be ensured on fixed prices.

Smuggling and illegal transportation of wheat and flour should be stopped, he added.

Samiullah Chaudhry said that complaints received on price application must be resolved at the earliest.