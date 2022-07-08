Minister urges agriculture staff to assist PDMA with relief activities

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch on Friday asked the agricultural engineers to remain on duty in their respective districts and assist the district administration and Provincial Disaster Risk Management Authority (PDMA) in carrying out the rehabilitation and relief activities as well as dealing with the emergency situation arising out of the recent monsoon rains and floods.

In a statement issued here, Baloch said the monsoon rains and floods in wreaked havoc on Balochistan. "It is a natural calamity which cannot be dealt by one person, or institution.

That's why, I am asking the officials of agriculture department to participate in the relief activities to help our affected brothers." He said that the bulldozers and other machinery of the Department of Agriculture should be kept ready for using it in any emergency situation, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Baloch expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and property due to the recent rains and floods and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.