KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for health and population welfare Sindh, Dr. Azra Pechuho Wednesday said that the cases of COVID infections are rising and urged all to take the utmost precautions for everyone's safety.

She said this in the statement released here.

She further informed that UK COVID variant was spreading rapidly.

This variant also entered Karachi, adding that UK variant was found in 50 pc of samples which were tested in the genomic studies.

Urging all to follow SOPs during shopping, she told that the virus may spread rapidly during Eid Shopping in the markets.

She advised people to get them registered at 1166 for vaccination as they can be safe from virus, adding that the designated vaccination centers would be open after Iftari.