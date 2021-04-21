UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Urges All To Take Utmost Precautions For Everyone's Safety

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:58 PM

Minister urges all to take utmost precautions for everyone's safety

Minister for health and population welfare Sindh, Dr. Azra Pechuho Wednesday said that the cases of COVID infections are rising and urged all to take the utmost precautions for everyone's safety

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for health and population welfare Sindh, Dr. Azra Pechuho Wednesday said that the cases of COVID infections are rising and urged all to take the utmost precautions for everyone's safety.

She said this in the statement released here.

She further informed that UK COVID variant was spreading rapidly.

This variant also entered Karachi, adding that UK variant was found in 50 pc of samples which were tested in the genomic studies.

Urging all to follow SOPs during shopping, she told that the virus may spread rapidly during Eid Shopping in the markets.

She advised people to get them registered at 1166 for vaccination as they can be safe from virus, adding that the designated vaccination centers would be open after Iftari.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Population Welfare United Kingdom May Market All From

Recent Stories

A Favourite with the Experts – the all new realm ..

35 minutes ago

Rizwan, Qadir help patchy Pakistan down Zimbabwe i ..

4 minutes ago

Divisional ,distt admin discusses rain emergency p ..

4 minutes ago

People stage protest over poor sewerage system in ..

4 minutes ago

CM approves setting up special children's village ..

4 minutes ago

Beijing Condemns Links of Japanese Politicians to ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.