Minister Urges Brick Kiln Owners To Adopt Environmental Friendly Zig-zag Technology

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mahmood urging the brick kiln owners to convert on the zig-zag technology said it was cheap and environmental friendly available method.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of kiln owners at Punjab Disaster Management Authority office here on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Anwar, DG PDMA Raja Khurram Shehzad Umar and DG Environment Dr Khurram Shehzad.

The provincial minister said that controlling environmental pollution during Covid-19 was more important than ever. The kiln owners should take a safe route to restore the employment of workers and businesses attached to them.

All possible co-operation would be ensured by the Punjab government to address the concerns of the kiln owners, he said.

