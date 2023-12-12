Open Menu

Minister Urges Collaborative Investment In Robust Health Systems On UHC Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Minister urges collaborative investment in robust health systems on UHC Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, and Social Protection, Muhammad Ahmad Shah, underscored the necessity of investing in the health sector, urging all stakeholders to collaborate and commit to prioritizing

investments for the establishment of robust and resilient health systems.

In his address on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day, observed annually on December 12, he emphasized the imperative components required to fortify health systems: equity, trust, conducive environments, financial investments, and accountability.

Highlighting the persistent issues plaguing the health system, he pointed out the lack of accountability, inadequate management of health resources, and imbalanced decision-making powers in healthcare.

Stressing the importance of ensuring every individual's right to health, he urged political leaders to make judicious economic, financial, and social choices.

He stressed that a steadfast political commitment from both national and provincial governments, alongside partner organizations, is pivotal in overcoming the existing barriers.

Moreover, he advocated for reinforcing preventive, promotional, and rehabilitative healthcare by placing significant emphasis on Primary Health Care (PHC). He emphasized that no country has succeeded in enhancing its vital health indicators without bolstering its PHC services.

