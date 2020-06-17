UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Urges ERRA To Complete Pending Projects In Shangla

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:48 PM

Minister urges ERRA to complete pending projects in Shangla

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai here Wednesday urged the Chairman Earthquake,Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA) for expediting work on ongoing projects in Shangla district so that its people could be benefited from it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai here Wednesday urged the Chairman Earthquake,Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA) for expediting work on ongoing projects in Shangla district so that its people could be benefited from it.

He passed these remarks while visiting the broken Ranial and Kodmang bridges and directed district administration for early repair of these bridges for benefits of masses.

Both these bridges were in a dilapidated conditions,which were often obstructing traffic flow.

The Minister said KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking keen interest to improve infrastructure in the less developed areas of the province.

Therefore, all available resources and efforts should be utilized to complete ongoing people welfare projects within stipulated time.

Shaukat Yousafzai claimed that in the past regimes, no work had been done on roads and infrastructure in district Shangla, which left the area far behind in development and tourism. He said the present elected government of PTI was constructing roads network in Shangla to promote tourism.

The Communications and Works Department has completed the repair of the Ranial Bridge and restored it for traffic within 48 hours.

Related Topics

Earthquake Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic Shangla All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transaction ..

20 minutes ago

Fifth Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable convenes virtually ..

35 minutes ago

London mayor takes pay cut over virus funding cut ..

2 minutes ago

Five arrested for violating coronavirus SOPs

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 293,000 cuse ..

2 minutes ago

Streets being named after Pakistani cricket greats ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.