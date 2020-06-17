Minister urges ERRA to complete pending projects in Shangla

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai here Wednesday urged the Chairman Earthquake,Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA) for expediting work on ongoing projects in Shangla district so that its people could be benefited from it

He passed these remarks while visiting the broken Ranial and Kodmang bridges and directed district administration for early repair of these bridges for benefits of masses.

Both these bridges were in a dilapidated conditions,which were often obstructing traffic flow.

The Minister said KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking keen interest to improve infrastructure in the less developed areas of the province.

Therefore, all available resources and efforts should be utilized to complete ongoing people welfare projects within stipulated time.

Shaukat Yousafzai claimed that in the past regimes, no work had been done on roads and infrastructure in district Shangla, which left the area far behind in development and tourism. He said the present elected government of PTI was constructing roads network in Shangla to promote tourism.

The Communications and Works Department has completed the repair of the Ranial Bridge and restored it for traffic within 48 hours.