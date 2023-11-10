(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah Friday stressed for boosting 'screen tourism' and reviving of cinemas in which film makers should highlight country' culture identity for local youngsters and international tourists.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said, "In Pakistan over 4000 new Cinemas are required to revive our entertainment industry, adding, present government had been taking measures to promote them to create a knowledgeable, educated and well-informed society that could enjoy peace and prosperity."

He said, "Our regional languages, literature, culture and art will only defined the identity of a nation for our future generations, adding, poets, drama and film writers should highlight Pakistan’s rich culture for not only educating the future generation but also promoting tourism at the global level."

Minister said, "The government is promoting Pakistan’s narrative, focusing on heritage, youth engagement, and tourism through screen tourism, adding, I wish to raise more awareness of the importance of viable cultural infrastructure as a way to stimulate our creativity, improve our quality of life and have tangible impacts on our economy."

Replying a question, minister stressed the need of promoting and projecting traditional culture as well as working for the uplift and betterment infrastructure of heritage sites in country.

"It is need of hour to promote our culture sensibly to attract more international tourists in Pakistan," he added.

To another question, he regretted that preserving cultural heritage was never been a priority for the Pakistan government’s annual budget plan but present government was focusing more in this sector as 'cultural heritage promotion' had huge importance for a country’s development which would provides economical gains, protects a state’s identity, and pride, and reminds people of their common history and progress alive.

"Pakistan is blessed with a huge number of ancient and historic places," he said.

"These places promotion will keep us linked to our past and conserve our culture and customs for centuries."

"We need to spread knowledge among the youth through conventional and digital means," he said.

Provinces should enhance the capacity of local communities to benefit economically through cultural tourism, he added.

"Our duty is to sensitize communities on responsible tourism and provide easy access to cultural tourist sites and festivals," he said.