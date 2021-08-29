UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges For Completion Of Digital Projects On Time

Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Science and Technology Atif Khan has emphasized upon the timely launch and completion of Digital City in Haripur and other digital projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project is approved by the Provincial Development Working Party will be completed with a total cost of Rs 1.3 billion.

The first-ever Digital City in Pakistan is being initiated by KP govt in Haripur and nearby areas of Islamabad (located behind Margalla Hills) and spans an area of 86 kanals.

The projects will have an IT Park building with 56,000 sq-ft of space for ICT companies, business Process Outsourcing (BPO) spaces, Co-working facilities Loland an incubation center.

It will offer plots for digital and tech based enterprises to setup their purpose built facilities and it has a thriving ecosystem around it that consists of academic institutions, research centers, and an industrial base.

An application for it will be pitched to the Federal government as a candidate project to get the status of a Special Technology Zone (STZ) thereby getting eligible for lucrative financial incentives that can be offered to resident zone enterprises.

